Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N.K., share missile data in real time (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. says military, security presence will intensify if N. Korea continues provocations (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to share missile data in real time, bolster deterrence against N. Korea (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan adopt joint statement of 'comprehensive nature' for first time, agree to launch dialogue on economic security (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul Nat'l University is top university in S. Korea for 7th straight year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N. Korea in first joint statement (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N. Korea on paper (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Companies suffer as adjustments to 52-hour workweek delayed (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to launch trilateral dialogue on economic security (Korea Economic Daily)

