Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N.K., share missile data in real time (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. says military, security presence will intensify if N. Korea continues provocations (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to share missile data in real time, bolster deterrence against N. Korea (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan adopt joint statement of 'comprehensive nature' for first time, agree to launch dialogue on economic security (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul Nat'l University is top university in S. Korea for 7th straight year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N. Korea in first joint statement (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N. Korea on paper (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Companies suffer as adjustments to 52-hour workweek delayed (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to launch trilateral dialogue on economic security (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon, Biden and Kishida discuss North (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon puts focus on economic, security ties at ASEAN summit (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon, Biden, Kishida agree to bolster deterrence against N.K. (Korea Times)
(END)
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
DP leader calls for Yoon's apology over aides' gaffe
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
(LEAD) N. Korea threatens to take 'overwhelming' military steps against S. Korea, U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Gov't plans to install electromagnetic wave detectors near THAAD base next year
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise more than 11,000 on-week