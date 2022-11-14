(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 14)

The dream team dubbed "Rapidus" — the Latin for being "rapid" — kicked off a speedy race to revitalize Japan's chip industry with the goal of manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors from 2027. Given their domination of the global chip market in the 1980s, they retain the technology needed to regain chip supremacy. The problem is a lack of manpower, so they decided to bring in top-caliber Japanese engineers working in Taiwan and the United States to produce the coveted 2-nanometer chips. The high-end processing technology required for sophisticated chips is expected to be used by Samsung Electronics, TSMC of Taiwan and Intel by around 2025.