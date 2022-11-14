Korean pianist Lee Hyuk wins top prize at Long-Thibaud International Competition
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Korean pianist Lee Hyuk has won the first prize at the Long-Thibaud International Competition held in France, along with Japanese pianist Masaya Kamei, according to its organizer.
The 22-year-old played Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 in the final contest that closed at Chatelet Theater in Paris on Sunday (local time).
Lee became the second Korean pianist honored at the prestigious classical music competition created in 1943, following Lim Dong-hyek in 2001.
He will receive a cash prize of 35,000 euros (US$36,238) from the organizer.
Another South Korean finalist, Noh Hee-seong, finished fifth.
Born in Seoul in 2000, the prodigy began learning piano and violin at the age of 3 and has won numerous awards at international competitions.
Among them are the first prize at the Grand Prix Animato Chopin in 2021, the third prize at the Hamamatsu Piano Competition in 2018 and the first prize at the Paderewski International Piano Competition in 2016.
He entered Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory in 2016 and has been taking a temporary absence from school since February.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Opposition calls for special counsel probe, PM's resignation over Itaewon tragedy
-
Gov't plans to install electromagnetic wave detectors near THAAD base next year
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
Death toll from Halloween crowd crush rises to 158