BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook of the global K-pop sensation BTS will take the stage for the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 20, his agency has said.
"Jungkook will be part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack and will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Please look forward to it," Big Hit Music said on social media Sunday.
The singer has proved his global popularity as a solo artist, not just as a BTS member, with "Left and Right," his collaborative single with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, making a long run on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
