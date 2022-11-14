Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 14, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/08 Rain 60

Incheon 12/09 Rain 20

Suwon 14/08 Rain 60

Cheongju 14/08 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 15/07 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 13/04 Sunny 30

Gangneung 17/08 Sunny 20

Jeonju 14/08 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 16/09 Cloudy 20

Jeju 16/12 Cloudy 20

Daegu 15/07 Cloudy 30

Busan 18/11 Cloudy 30

(END)

