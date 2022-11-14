Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 14, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/08 Rain 60
Incheon 12/09 Rain 20
Suwon 14/08 Rain 60
Cheongju 14/08 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 15/07 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 13/04 Sunny 30
Gangneung 17/08 Sunny 20
Jeonju 14/08 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 16/09 Cloudy 20
Jeju 16/12 Cloudy 20
Daegu 15/07 Cloudy 30
Busan 18/11 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Jin launches at No. 51 on Billboard Hot 100
-
DP spokesman apologizes for misquoting EU ambassador
-
DP leader calls for Yoon's apology over aides' gaffe
-
Yongsan police, ward chiefs, 2 others booked for probe over Itaewon crowd crush
-
Investigators raid 55 locations, including police chief's office, over Itaewon crowd crush
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Opposition calls for special counsel probe, PM's resignation over Itaewon tragedy
-
Gov't plans to install electromagnetic wave detectors near THAAD base next year
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
Death toll from Halloween crowd crush rises to 158