(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 9-week high for Mon. count
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit the highest Monday tally in nine weeks amid concerns of the virus' resurgence in the winter.
The country reported 23,765 new COVID-19 infections, including 54 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,217,994, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
Monday's tally is up from 18,665 the previous week and the highest of all Mondays since 36,917 counted on Sept. 12.
South Korea's COVID-19 outbreaks have been on the rise again, with authorities warning against a possible wintertime resurgence.
The previous wave of the omicron subvariant had peaked at 180,000 per day in mid-August.
South Korea added 44 COVID-19 deaths Monday, raising the death toll to 29,709. The number of critically ill patients stood at 413, up 17 from the previous day.
Starting Monday, Pfizer's advanced COVID-19 booster shot is available for walk-ins and reservations for people aged 18 and older who were infected or vaccinated 120 days ago or earlier.
The move came as the BA.5 variant of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain in South Korea, taking up around 91 percent of total infections in the first week of November.
Among the 23,765 COVID-19 infections Monday, Seoul reported 3,649 new cases and its surrounding Gyeonggi Province 7,467 cases, while the western port city of Incheon added 1,407 cases, according to KDCA data.
