The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 14, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.35 3.35
2-M 3.67 3.67
3-M 4.02 4.03
6-M 4.60 4.60
12-M 5.03 5.08
(END)
