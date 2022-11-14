Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
(LEAD) PM urges vigilance against COVID-19 resurgence woes
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo called Monday for swift precautionary measures against COVID-19 as the country braces for a new wave of the infectious virus in winter.
"The coronavirus wave, which seemed to be slightly slowing, is starting to spread again in the winter season," the prime minister told a Cabinet meeting. "Swift measures are necessary to stabilize the resurgence in its early stage."
N. Korea unresponsive to S. Korea's bid to return body of presumed N. Korean
SEOUL -- North Korea remains unresponsive to South Korea's move to send back the body of a presumed North Korean woman who was found near a border river in July, according to Seoul's unification ministry Monday.
At the 9 a.m. daily opening call via the inter-Korean liaison hotline, the North did not make any comment on the South's move to return the body Thursday through the truce village of Panmunjom, the ministry said.
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 9-week high for Mon. count
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit the highest Monday tally in nine weeks amid concerns of the virus' resurgence in the winter.
The country reported 23,765 new COVID-19 infections, including 54 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,217,994, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
Death toll from Halloween crowd crush rises to 158
SEOUL -- The death toll from the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood rose by one to 158, authorities said Monday.
The additional victim is a South Korean woman in her 20s, the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said.
Firefighters sue interior minister over Halloween crowd crush
SEOUL -- Unionized firefighters filed a complaint against Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min on Monday for alleged negligence in connection with the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.
Lee, who is in charge of public safety, has come under public criticism for the lack of proper crowd management and response to the crowd surge in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon on Oct. 29 that killed at least 158 people.
(2nd LD) Korean pianist Lee Hyuk wins top prize at Long-Thibaud International Competition
SEOUL/PARIS -- Korean pianist Lee Hyuk has won the first prize at the Long-Thibaud International Competition held in France, along with Japanese pianist Masaya Kamei, according to its organizer.
The 22-year-old played Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 in the final contest that closed at Chatelet Theater in Paris on Sunday (local time).
BTS' Jin to enter front-line military unit possibly next month
SEOUL -- Jin, a member of the K-pop superband BTS, is expected to serve in a military unit near South Korea's border with North Korea, the singer has said, with his enlistment expected within next month.
The 29-year-old unveiled the information Sunday when a fan on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, asked whether he is excited about his upcoming birthday.
Seoul shares nearly flat Mon. morning amid eased inflation woes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Monday morning after the previous session's sharp advance, amid guarded hope for the less aggressive monetary tightening by the United States on eased inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 1.61 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,481.55 as of 11:20 a.m.
