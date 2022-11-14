SK Biopharm receives state funding for new anti-cancer treatment
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., a pharmaceutical affiliate of South Korea's SK Group, said Monday it has received state funding for the development of a new anti-cancer treatment.
The state-run Korea Drug Development Fund (KDDF) will finance the company's development of SKL27969, an oncology candidate for brain disorders, and its plans on first-phase clinical and nonclinical trials for the next two years, according to SK Biopharm.
The KDDF is a government fund that aims to support research and development of new drugs as part of efforts to advance Korea's pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.
SK Biopharm said it will present its preclinical data of SKL27969 at the annual Society for Neuro-Oncology conference in the United States later this week.
