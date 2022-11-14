KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKC 114,500 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,800 DN 10
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,500 UP 13,000
Mobis 219,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,900 DN 2,200
S-1 65,300 UP 800
ZINUS 33,650 DN 50
HMM 21,300 UP 450
HYUNDAI WIA 63,700 UP 900
OCI 105,000 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 53,500 DN 600
KorZinc 631,000 UP 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,480 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 90,000 DN 4,000
IS DONGSEO 34,000 UP 250
S-Oil 89,800 UP 200
LG Innotek 316,000 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 91,200 DN 1,500
DL 66,100 UP 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,800 UP 50
KIA CORP. 69,900 UP 1,900
GCH Corp 17,700 UP 100
LotteChilsung 144,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,890 0
POSCO Holdings 294,500 UP 9,000
DB INSURANCE 57,700 DN 100
SamsungElec 61,900 DN 1,000
NHIS 9,600 UP 30
DongwonInd 220,000 0
LS 68,200 DN 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115000 DN500
GC Corp 134,000 UP 3,500
GS E&C 23,900 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 759,000 UP 12,000
GS Retail 28,300 DN 400
Ottogi 453,500 UP 9,000
MERITZ SECU 4,460 UP 10
HtlShilla 72,000 DN 900
Hanmi Science 33,950 DN 450
SamsungElecMech 140,000 DN 1,500
