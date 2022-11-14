SKC 114,500 UP 3,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,800 DN 10

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,500 UP 13,000

Mobis 219,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,900 DN 2,200

S-1 65,300 UP 800

ZINUS 33,650 DN 50

HMM 21,300 UP 450

HYUNDAI WIA 63,700 UP 900

OCI 105,000 UP 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 53,500 DN 600

KorZinc 631,000 UP 9,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,480 DN 40

HyundaiMipoDock 90,000 DN 4,000

IS DONGSEO 34,000 UP 250

S-Oil 89,800 UP 200

LG Innotek 316,000 DN 3,500

DOOSAN 91,200 DN 1,500

DL 66,100 UP 1,600

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,800 UP 50

KIA CORP. 69,900 UP 1,900

GCH Corp 17,700 UP 100

LotteChilsung 144,500 DN 2,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,890 0

POSCO Holdings 294,500 UP 9,000

DB INSURANCE 57,700 DN 100

SamsungElec 61,900 DN 1,000

NHIS 9,600 UP 30

DongwonInd 220,000 0

LS 68,200 DN 800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115000 DN500

GC Corp 134,000 UP 3,500

GS E&C 23,900 DN 350

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 759,000 UP 12,000

GS Retail 28,300 DN 400

Ottogi 453,500 UP 9,000

MERITZ SECU 4,460 UP 10

HtlShilla 72,000 DN 900

Hanmi Science 33,950 DN 450

SamsungElecMech 140,000 DN 1,500

(MORE)