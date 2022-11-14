KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 44,350 UP 100
F&F 157,000 DN 500
KSOE 76,900 DN 1,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,900 DN 400
MS IND 18,450 DN 350
Hanchem 202,000 DN 13,500
DWS 47,850 UP 450
KEPCO 19,400 UP 400
SamsungSecu 34,950 0
KG DONGBU STL 9,060 UP 110
SKTelecom 50,100 DN 400
HyundaiElev 27,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 128,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,050 DN 2,250
KUMHOTIRE 3,290 UP 60
Hanon Systems 9,000 UP 700
SK 222,000 DN 5,000
Handsome 26,700 UP 750
ILJIN MATERIALS 67,300 UP 2,300
TaihanElecWire 1,910 UP 105
ShinpoongPharm 27,350 UP 4,700
kakaopay 62,700 UP 3,000
KPIC 160,000 UP 20,000
Youngpoong 810,000 UP 67,000
Hansae 16,950 UP 1,350
HYOSUNG TNC 352,500 UP 39,000
Daewoong 21,000 0
SKCHEM 101,000 UP 8,800
IBK 10,750 UP 100
Kangwonland 24,250 UP 100
Asiana Airlines 12,350 DN 150
DONGSUH 22,200 DN 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,600 UP 500
SamsungEng 26,350 DN 550
SAMSUNG C&T 122,500 DN 500
PanOcean 5,250 UP 130
SAMSUNG CARD 31,850 UP 450
CheilWorldwide 23,750 UP 150
KT 36,700 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24950 UP600
