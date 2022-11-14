KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 11,550 DN 50
LG Uplus 11,950 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,000 UP 600
KT&G 93,000 UP 400
COWAY 57,400 UP 600
Doosan Enerbility 16,900 UP 400
Doosanfc 36,250 DN 400
LG Display 14,650 DN 750
NAVER 188,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 34,550 UP 200
LG H&H 652,000 UP 39,000
LGCHEM 726,000 DN 11,000
KEPCO E&C 64,000 DN 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,500 DN 200
Kakao 58,500 DN 200
NCsoft 442,000 DN 23,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,250 DN 450
LGELECTRONICS 95,600 UP 1,100
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,600 DN 400
COSMAX 55,500 UP 1,600
KIWOOM 91,700 DN 900
Celltrion 185,000 DN 7,000
DSME 18,800 DN 550
HDSINFRA 7,770 UP 470
TKG Huchems 21,900 UP 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,800 UP 100
KIH 57,000 DN 200
DWEC 4,840 UP 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,650 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 417,000 UP 1,500
Fila Holdings 34,300 UP 1,050
GS 48,550 UP 950
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,250 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,345 UP 150
LIG Nex1 92,000 DN 5,700
AMOREPACIFIC 121,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 13,900 UP 550
SK Innovation 180,000 DN 2,500
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
DP leader stresses 'permanent peace regime' on Korean Peninsula in meeting with EU ambassador
Gov't plans to install electromagnetic wave detectors near THAAD base next year
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease