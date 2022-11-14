KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 29,750 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 49,650 UP 250
SD Biosensor 34,800 UP 900
Meritz Financial 28,700 UP 800
DoubleUGames 45,750 DN 2,250
BNK Financial Group 6,760 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 86,300 UP 1,000
HL MANDO 51,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 901,000 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 51,300 UP 3,050
CSWIND 69,900 DN 900
GKL 16,850 UP 200
KOLON IND 47,100 UP 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY342 50 UP800
KOLMAR KOREA 39,100 DN 150
HanmiPharm 266,500 UP 3,000
PIAM 33,000 DN 350
HANJINKAL 40,600 DN 1,200
emart 93,000 UP 500
Netmarble 48,450 DN 2,150
KRAFTON 224,500 DN 2,500
HD HYUNDAI 62,400 UP 600
ORION 104,500 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,000 DN 1,050
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,700 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,450 UP 670
BGF Retail 182,500 UP 5,000
HDC-OP 11,250 UP 100
SK ie technology 63,800 DN 200
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,500 UP 23,500
HANILCMT 12,450 UP 550
Doosan Bobcat 36,650 UP 900
SKBS 94,300 UP 3,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 DN 50
KakaoBank 27,900 UP 300
HYBE 135,500 DN 5,500
SKSQUARE 40,500 DN 300
LG Energy Solution 604,000 DN 20,000
K Car 13,900 DN 350
DL E&C 38,350 DN 500
