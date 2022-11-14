POONGSAN 29,750 DN 50

KBFinancialGroup 49,650 UP 250

SD Biosensor 34,800 UP 900

Meritz Financial 28,700 UP 800

DoubleUGames 45,750 DN 2,250

BNK Financial Group 6,760 UP 70

CHONGKUNDANG 86,300 UP 1,000

HL MANDO 51,000 UP 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 901,000 UP 1,000

Youngone Corp 51,300 UP 3,050

CSWIND 69,900 DN 900

GKL 16,850 UP 200

KOLON IND 47,100 UP 300

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY342 50 UP800

KOLMAR KOREA 39,100 DN 150

HanmiPharm 266,500 UP 3,000

PIAM 33,000 DN 350

HANJINKAL 40,600 DN 1,200

emart 93,000 UP 500

Netmarble 48,450 DN 2,150

KRAFTON 224,500 DN 2,500

HD HYUNDAI 62,400 UP 600

ORION 104,500 UP 1,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,000 DN 1,050

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,700 DN 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,450 UP 670

BGF Retail 182,500 UP 5,000

HDC-OP 11,250 UP 100

SK ie technology 63,800 DN 200

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,500 UP 23,500

HANILCMT 12,450 UP 550

Doosan Bobcat 36,650 UP 900

SKBS 94,300 UP 3,200

WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 DN 50

KakaoBank 27,900 UP 300

HYBE 135,500 DN 5,500

SKSQUARE 40,500 DN 300

LG Energy Solution 604,000 DN 20,000

K Car 13,900 DN 350

DL E&C 38,350 DN 500

