CJ Cheiljedang Q3 net profit up 6.9 pct to 225.8 bln won
All News 16:09 November 14, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 225.8 billion won (US$170.3 million), up 6.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 11.8 percent on-year to 484.2 billion won. Revenue increased 16.9 percent to 8.01 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
DP leader stresses 'permanent peace regime' on Korean Peninsula in meeting with EU ambassador
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Gov't plans to install electromagnetic wave detectors near THAAD base next year
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease