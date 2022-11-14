S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 14, 2022
All News 16:33 November 14, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.871 3.836 +3.5
2-year TB 3.928 3.902 +2.6
3-year TB 3.850 3.834 +1.6
10-year TB 3.928 3.894 +3.4
2-year MSB 3.905 3.886 +1.9
3-year CB (AA-) 5.420 5.361 +5.9
91-day CD 3.970 3.970 0.0
(END)
