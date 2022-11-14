Yoon meets with Korean businesspeople in Indonesia
By Lee Haye-ah
BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with 11 Korean businesspeople in Indonesia on Monday and discussed ways the government can support their activities in the important Southeast Asian market, his office said.
The meeting was held over lunch on the second day of Yoon's three-day visit to Bali, where he is scheduled to attend a Group of 20 summit the next day.
"President Yoon said that he has known since before that our textile and sewing companies have operated in Indonesia from the early days and stressed that he is paying special attention to the region as one of the most important nations," the presidential office said in a press release.
Yoon promised the government's unsparing assistance for Korean entrepreneurs working in the ICT, health care and other emerging industries, including by working to arrange a meeting with Indonesia's president to help facilitate their operations.
The participants shared various suggestions, such as establishing an integrated support center to streamline government assistance and allowing Koreans in Indonesia to receive the same financial assistance that South Korea-based businesses receive from the government and banks.
Upon hearing the suggestions, the government officials in attendance, including the finance and foreign ministers, promised to provide a more detailed explanation of the available government assistance and to seriously review their suggestions so they can be included in government policies.
The 11 businesspeople included the heads of Korean commerce and trade associations in Indonesia and the chiefs of such companies as Korindo, a lumber and palm oil firm, and Royal Sumatra, a defense, hotel and medical equipment firm.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
