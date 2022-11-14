Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Former special counsel indicted for alleged graft

All News 18:18 November 14, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Monday indicted a former special counsel, who was responsible for investigating a corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye, on allegations of graft.

Former special counsel Park Young-soo has been under investigation following allegations that he accepted a Porsche rental car and seafood from a man who claimed to be a fisheries businessman.

The man who claimed to be a fisheries businessman was also indicted, according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.

Park had investigated the scandal surrounding the former president for over four years.

Former special counsel Park Young-soo (Yonhap)

