(LEAD) Former special counsel indicted for alleged graft
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Monday indicted a former special counsel, who was responsible for investigating a corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye, on charges of violating an anti-corruption law.
Former special counsel Park Young-soo has been under investigation following allegations that he accepted a Porsche rental car and seafood from a man who claimed to be a fisheries businessman.
The man who claimed to be a fisheries businessman was also indicted, according to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.
Park had investigated the scandal surrounding the former president for over four years.
The indictment paved the way for the former special counsel to undergo trial on the charge.
Park was suspected of accepting the car with a rental fee of 2.5 million won (US$1,885) and seafood worth 860,000 won in 2020.
The anti-corruption law bans public servants from receiving favors worth more than 3 million won per fiscal year.
