U.N. rapporteur on Myanmar to visit S. Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Thomas Andrews, will make a visit to South Korea this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
Andrews will arrive in Seoul on Wednesday for a five-day visit, marking his first visit to South Korea, according to the ministry.
During the visit, Andrews will meet with officials from the foreign and justice ministries as well as representatives from civic groups, the ministry said.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since its military junta's coup in 2021.
South Korea has called for Myanmar people's freedom of assembly and freedom of expression and urged the military junta to refrain from excessive and unnecessary violence against the protesters.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Gov't plans to install electromagnetic wave detectors near THAAD base next year
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease