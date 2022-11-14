Biden raises concerns about N. Korea's provocations in summit with China's Xi
WASHINGTON, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday raised concerns about North Korea's provocative behavior in summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and told Xi that the world should encourage Pyongyang to act "responsibly," the White House said.
Biden made the remarks as he held talks with Xi on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.
"President Biden also raised concerns about the DPRK's provocative behavior, noted all members of the international community have an interest in encouraging the DPRK to act responsibly, and underscored the United States' ironclad commitment to defending our Indo-Pacific Allies," the White House said.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
On Sunday, Biden reaffirmed Washington's commitment to bolster its "extended deterrence" protection of South Korea and Japan during a trilateral summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The three leaders met in Phnom Penh on the sidelines of annual regional gatherings amid heightened tensions in the wake of a series of North Korean missile launches and persistent concern that Pyongyang could carry out its seventh nuclear test at any time.
