(World Cup) One injured player returns, another sidelined in S. Korea's 1st training session
DOHA, Nov. 14 (Yonhap) -- One player rejoined training after missing time with an injury, while another hit the sidelines with some lower body issues as South Korea held their first training session in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup on Monday.
Head coach Paulo Bento and 18 of 26 players landed in the Qatari capital just before 5 a.m. Monday, about 12 hours before their first session at Al Egla Training Center. They were joined by three players flying in from Europe: Hwang Ui-jo of Olympiacos FC, Lee Kang-in of RCD Mallorca and Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Oh Hyeon-gyu of Suwon Samsung Bluewings, also traveled with the team as an additional player, in the event that an injury replacement is needed.
Hwang Hee-chan was held out of the inaugural session with what team officials described as left hamstring discomfort.
"He is not dealing with any serious injury," one team official said. "He just stayed indoors to get some treatment."
But one other player who had been dealing with his own hamstring problems, Kim Jin-su of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, took part in the session. Kim, the likely starting left fullback, only did individual workouts and did not participate in any team-wide sessions during the previous training camp at home earlier this month.
Kim skipped a few drills but took part in running and first touch drills.
For the most part, Monday's session was centered on players' recovery from a 10-hour flight from South Korea. After riding stationary bikes or jogging on the pitch, outfield players did some passing drills while goalkeepers played a little volleyball.
The team will be back here Tuesday for another 5 p.m. session.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Gov't plans to install electromagnetic wave detectors near THAAD base next year
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
Death toll from Halloween crowd crush rises to 158
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia