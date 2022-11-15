Go to Contents Go to Navigation

November 15, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Biden, Xi hold 1st summit in Bali (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biden, Xi find differences over Taiwan issue but agree to improve bilateral relations (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden asks Xi to persuade N. Korean leader not to conduct nuclear tests (Donga Ilbo)
-- Biden, Xi hold 1st summit, agree to manage differences to avoid collision (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says global complex crisis depends on digital transformation (Segye Times)
-- Biden asks Xi to persuade N. Korea to act responsibly in global community (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul Nat'l University is top university in S. Korea for 7th straight year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden asks Xi to persuade N. Korea not to conduct nuclear tests (Hankyoreh)
-- Biden asks Xi to persuade N. Korea to act responsibly (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biden asks Xi to persuade N. Korea not to make provocations (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Biden, Xi hold 1st summit, agree to manage differences to avoid collision (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- At B20, Yoon touts 'digital transformation' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon says global complex crisis depends on digital transformation (Korea Herald)
-- President stresses importance of private sector-led digitalization (Korea Times)
(END)

