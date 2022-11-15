(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 15)

"The three leaders agreed to share information on the North's missile launches in real time and improve each country's ability to detect and assess the threat posed by incoming missiles, a major step for deterrence, peace and stability," the statement reads. The leaders also agreed on the need to set up a three-way economic and security consultative body. It is important for the three countries to step up cooperation amid growing economic uncertainties due to diverse factors such as possible global supply chain disruptions of key products like semiconductors.