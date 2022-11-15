(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 15)

The special investigation unit is expected to expedite its probe of suspects inside the police. Since it already raided the office of the NPA chief to find evidence, investigators must keep political neutrality no matter what. The evidence gathered so far shows the Itaewon tragedy resulted from a colossal breakdown of preventive and response systems from top to bottom. The investigation team must apply the same standards to anyone who violated the rules in the fatal lead-up to the disaster.

