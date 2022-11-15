Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 November 15, 2022

Nov. 16

1988 -- North Korea proposes deputy-premier-level political and military talks with South Korea.

1988 -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's second-largest chipmaker, develops 1MS RAM (random access memory) for the second time in the world.

1995 -- Former President Roh Tae-woo is detained on corruption charges over his role in a 1979 military coup and in the 1980 massacre of pro-democracy protestors in Gwangju, 268 kilometers south of Seoul. Roh, who became president via the 1988 election that followed democratic reforms, was convicted in 1996 and pardoned in 1997 after a decision by then President Kim Young-sam and then President-elect Kim Dae-jung.

2005 -- South Korea and China hold a summit in Seoul.

2017 -- South Korea and Canada clinch a standing bilateral currency swap deal to expand financial exchanges.

2018 -- North Korea proposes creating cross-border international air routes with South Korea in the first-ever inter-Korean aviation cooperation meeting held at the countries' joint liaison office in North Korea's border town of Kaesong. The aviation cooperation meeting was part of a series of inter-Korean dialogue that followed the third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held in Pyongyang in September that year.
