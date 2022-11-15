Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 15, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/04 Sunny 60
Incheon 13/07 Sunny 60
Suwon 14/03 Sunny 60
Cheongju 14/04 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 15/03 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 12/00 Sunny 70
Gangneung 16/07 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 15/05 Sunny 20
Gwangju 16/06 Sunny 20
Jeju 17/11 Cloudy 0
Daegu 16/05 Sunny 0
Busan 17/08 Sunny 0
(END)
