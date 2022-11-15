Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

November 15, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/04 Sunny 60

Incheon 13/07 Sunny 60

Suwon 14/03 Sunny 60

Cheongju 14/04 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 15/03 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 12/00 Sunny 70

Gangneung 16/07 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 15/05 Sunny 20

Gwangju 16/06 Sunny 20

Jeju 17/11 Cloudy 0

Daegu 16/05 Sunny 0

Busan 17/08 Sunny 0

