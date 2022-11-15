Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon, China's Xi to hold first summit in Bali

All News 09:35 November 15, 2022

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali on Tuesday, his office said.

The summit is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. (local time). No other details were provided.

The two leaders will be meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit.

This compilation image shows President Yoon Suk-yeol (L) and a file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping provided by Xinhua. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#S Korea-China-summit
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!