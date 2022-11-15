Yoon, China's Xi to hold first summit in Bali
All News 09:35 November 15, 2022
BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali on Tuesday, his office said.
The summit is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. (local time). No other details were provided.
The two leaders will be meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit.
