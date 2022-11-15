The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 November 15, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.36 3.35
2-M 3.68 3.67
3-M 4.03 4.02
6-M 4.61 4.60
12-M 5.02 5.03
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) PM orders checks on emergency response system over N. Korea's provocations
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Biden says U.S. will have to take 'defensive' steps if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
High-ranking police officer temporarily suspended in crowd crush probe
-
Prosecution demands 3-yr sentence for YG Entertainment founder in whistleblower blackmail case