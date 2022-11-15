Shinhwa's Shin Hye-sung referred to prosecution for refusing breathalyzer test
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Police said Tuesday that they have referred Shin Hye-sung, a member of the long-running idol group Shinhwa, to the prosecution for indictment on charges of refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
The 43-year-old singer was arrested on Oct. 11 while sleeping in another person's vehicle parked on a street in Seoul's Songpa Ward. Shin then refused to comply with a sobriety test.
Shin's agency acknowledged that Shin was drunk at the time and that he was given a key to the wrong car at a restaurant by a valet parking attendant.
Wrapping up an investigation into the case, the Songpa Police Station said it has also referred Shin for the alleged illegal use of vehicles.
Police, however, said they have not found any evidence suggesting Shin had intended to steal the vehicle.
The sextet debuted in 1998 as one of the first boy bands formed by SM Entertainment and emerged as one of the top-rung K-pop acts in the early 2000s with a series of hit songs, including "Hey, Come On!" and "Wild Eyes."
Shin was previously arrested in 2007 for a drunk driving offense.
