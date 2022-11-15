(World Cup) Injuries to top two Ghanaian goalkeepers potential boon for S. Korea

"We need to play intelligent football, exploit our opponents' weaknesses and bring our own strengths to the fore," he said. "Every single game is different, and the first match will be decisive. The subsequent games depend on the first one. If we lose, we need to be more attacking in the second match (against South Korea), but if not, we can set ourselves up differently. It also depends how Uruguay and the Korea Republic play against each other. In the end, it's about mentality."

