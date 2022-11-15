Textbook to refer to N. Korea as 'regime' instead of 'government'
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The historical description of North Korea will be modified in a South Korean school textbook to refer to the North's authorities as a regime, instead of a government, the education ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry said its advisory committee has asked a publisher to replace the expression "establishment of the DPRK government" with "establishment of the DPRK regime" in its social studies textbook authorized for elementary school fifth graders.
The DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
The advisory panel recommended that the term "government" be replaced with "regime" in the historical reference of the North's birth in consideration of the United Nations' approval of South Korea as the only legitimate government on the Korean Peninsula.
In response, the publisher, Jihaksa Publishing Co., has agreed to revise the controversial expression in its fifth-grade social studies textbook to be used from next year until 2025, according to the ministry.
The planned revision is one of 90 amendments proposed by the advisory committee for nine social studies textbooks for elementary school fifth and sixth graders due to errors or possible ideological bias.
The ministry recently formed the advisory panel comprised of private experts after some politicians and media outlets pointed out ideologically controversial expressions in the concerned textbooks.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Biden says U.S. will have to take 'defensive' steps if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
High-ranking police officer temporarily suspended in crowd crush probe
-
Antitrust regulator probes food delivery apps over commission fees
-
Priests draw fire for wishing for Yoon's plane to crash