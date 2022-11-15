Nongshim 317,000 DN 1,000

SGBC 45,500 UP 1,950

LOTTE Fine Chem 63,000 0

Shinsegae 218,000 0

LG Corp. 85,100 UP 1,300

Boryung 10,950 UP 300

POSCO CHEMICAL 236,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE 33,850 UP 350

Hyosung 74,000 UP 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,700 UP 400

SamsungF&MIns 195,000 DN 5,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,000 UP 650

Kogas 35,250 UP 150

SK hynix 91,600 UP 700

Youngpoong 808,000 DN 2,000

Hanwha 28,300 DN 150

DB HiTek 49,000 UP 3,400

CJ 79,000 UP 2,100

HyundaiEng&Const 42,650 DN 900

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,550 DN 800

Daesang 21,150 DN 950

SKNetworks 4,205 UP 15

KCC 255,000 0

SKBP 75,800 UP 4,900

ORION Holdings 14,750 0

Hyundai M&F INS 28,300 DN 800

LX INT 39,350 DN 1,000

DongkukStlMill 13,300 UP 350

TaihanElecWire 1,865 DN 45

LotteChilsung 141,500 DN 3,000

DongwonInd 243,500 UP 23,500

HyundaiMtr 174,500 DN 1,500

AmoreG 31,100 UP 1,850

LS 68,000 DN 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115500 UP500

GC Corp 145,000 UP 11,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,950 UP 60

POSCO Holdings 291,500 DN 3,000

GS Retail 28,250 DN 50

GS E&C 24,400 UP 500

(MORE)