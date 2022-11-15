KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 317,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 45,500 UP 1,950
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,000 0
Shinsegae 218,000 0
LG Corp. 85,100 UP 1,300
Boryung 10,950 UP 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 236,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE 33,850 UP 350
Hyosung 74,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,700 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 195,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,000 UP 650
Kogas 35,250 UP 150
SK hynix 91,600 UP 700
Youngpoong 808,000 DN 2,000
Hanwha 28,300 DN 150
DB HiTek 49,000 UP 3,400
CJ 79,000 UP 2,100
HyundaiEng&Const 42,650 DN 900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,550 DN 800
Daesang 21,150 DN 950
SKNetworks 4,205 UP 15
KCC 255,000 0
SKBP 75,800 UP 4,900
ORION Holdings 14,750 0
Hyundai M&F INS 28,300 DN 800
LX INT 39,350 DN 1,000
DongkukStlMill 13,300 UP 350
TaihanElecWire 1,865 DN 45
LotteChilsung 141,500 DN 3,000
DongwonInd 243,500 UP 23,500
HyundaiMtr 174,500 DN 1,500
AmoreG 31,100 UP 1,850
LS 68,000 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115500 UP500
GC Corp 145,000 UP 11,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,950 UP 60
POSCO Holdings 291,500 DN 3,000
GS Retail 28,250 DN 50
GS E&C 24,400 UP 500
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Biden says U.S. will have to take 'defensive' steps if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
High-ranking police officer temporarily suspended in crowd crush probe
-
Antitrust regulator probes food delivery apps over commission fees
-
Priests draw fire for wishing for Yoon's plane to crash