KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 718,000 DN 41,000
DB INSURANCE 56,000 DN 1,700
KPIC 168,000 UP 8,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,810 UP 10
SKC 115,500 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 62,400 UP 500
GCH Corp 18,150 UP 450
NHIS 9,550 DN 50
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,450 DN 450
KSOE 77,400 UP 500
Ottogi 447,000 DN 6,500
MERITZ SECU 4,625 UP 165
HtlShilla 72,900 UP 900
Hanmi Science 34,700 UP 750
SamsungElecMech 143,000 UP 3,000
MS IND 18,200 DN 250
ZINUS 34,950 UP 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 154,000 UP 500
OCI 105,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 52,900 DN 600
KorZinc 634,000 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,420 DN 60
HyundaiMipoDock 90,300 UP 300
Mobis 220,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,700 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 34,650 UP 650
S-Oil 87,500 DN 2,300
S-1 65,700 UP 400
LG Innotek 324,000 UP 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 190,500 UP 3,000
HMM 21,600 UP 300
HYUNDAI WIA 63,200 DN 500
DWS 48,100 UP 250
KEPCO 19,350 DN 50
SamsungSecu 35,000 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 9,260 UP 200
SKTelecom 50,100 0
HyundaiElev 28,800 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 129,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,950 DN 100
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Biden says U.S. will have to take 'defensive' steps if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
High-ranking police officer temporarily suspended in crowd crush probe
-
Antitrust regulator probes food delivery apps over commission fees
-
Priests draw fire for wishing for Yoon's plane to crash