KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KUMHOTIRE 3,315 UP 25
Hanon Systems 8,900 DN 100
SK 219,000 DN 3,000
Hanchem 210,000 UP 8,000
Meritz Insurance 34,700 UP 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,200 UP 600
ShinhanGroup 36,800 DN 450
HITEJINRO 26,850 DN 250
Yuhan 59,400 UP 1,400
SLCORP 28,900 DN 3,950
CJ LOGISTICS 91,700 UP 1,700
DOOSAN 92,700 UP 1,500
DL 66,500 UP 400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,900 UP 100
KIA CORP. 68,500 DN 1,400
Asiana Airlines 12,500 UP 150
ShinpoongPharm 30,300 UP 2,950
Hanssem 49,900 UP 5,550
F&F 158,500 UP 1,500
Daewoong 21,850 UP 850
TaekwangInd 744,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 6,080 DN 70
KAL 26,150 UP 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,300 DN 300
IBK 10,700 DN 50
DONGSUH 22,100 DN 100
SamsungEng 26,050 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 123,000 UP 500
PanOcean 5,530 UP 280
SAMSUNG CARD 31,600 DN 250
CheilWorldwide 23,650 DN 100
KT 36,450 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25100 UP150
Handsome 26,550 DN 150
LOTTE TOUR 11,600 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,400 DN 900
LG Uplus 11,850 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 DN 1,100
KT&G 94,600 UP 1,600
COWAY 57,700 UP 300
