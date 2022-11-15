KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 16,950 UP 50
Doosanfc 36,250 0
LG Display 14,850 UP 200
Kangwonland 24,150 DN 100
NAVER 192,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 58,700 UP 200
NCsoft 456,500 UP 14,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,100 UP 500
COSMAX 59,500 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 92,600 UP 900
DSME 19,350 UP 550
HDSINFRA 7,650 DN 120
DWEC 4,865 UP 25
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,500 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 396,500 DN 20,500
KEPCO KPS 34,750 UP 200
LG H&H 672,000 UP 20,000
LGCHEM 710,000 DN 16,000
KEPCO E&C 63,700 DN 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,550 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,300 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 96,600 UP 1,000
Celltrion 188,000 UP 3,000
TKG Huchems 21,850 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,400 DN 400
KIH 57,100 UP 100
GS 47,350 DN 1,200
LIG Nex1 90,700 DN 1,300
Fila Holdings 33,650 DN 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,950 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,300 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 127,000 UP 6,000
FOOSUNG 14,050 UP 150
SK Innovation 178,000 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 30,000 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 49,600 DN 50
Hansae 16,750 DN 200
Youngone Corp 48,550 DN 2,750
