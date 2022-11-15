Doosan Enerbility 16,950 UP 50

Doosanfc 36,250 0

LG Display 14,850 UP 200

Kangwonland 24,150 DN 100

NAVER 192,000 UP 3,500

Kakao 58,700 UP 200

NCsoft 456,500 UP 14,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 53,100 UP 500

COSMAX 59,500 UP 4,000

KIWOOM 92,600 UP 900

DSME 19,350 UP 550

HDSINFRA 7,650 DN 120

DWEC 4,865 UP 25

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,500 DN 150

CJ CheilJedang 396,500 DN 20,500

KEPCO KPS 34,750 UP 200

LG H&H 672,000 UP 20,000

LGCHEM 710,000 DN 16,000

KEPCO E&C 63,700 DN 300

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,550 UP 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 25,300 UP 50

LGELECTRONICS 96,600 UP 1,000

Celltrion 188,000 UP 3,000

TKG Huchems 21,850 DN 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 156,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,400 DN 400

KIH 57,100 UP 100

GS 47,350 DN 1,200

LIG Nex1 90,700 DN 1,300

Fila Holdings 33,650 DN 650

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,500 0

HANAFINANCIALGR 40,950 DN 300

HANWHA LIFE 2,300 DN 45

AMOREPACIFIC 127,000 UP 6,000

FOOSUNG 14,050 UP 150

SK Innovation 178,000 DN 2,000

POONGSAN 30,000 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 49,600 DN 50

Hansae 16,750 DN 200

Youngone Corp 48,550 DN 2,750

(MORE)