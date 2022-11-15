KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 72,500 UP 2,600
GKL 16,850 0
KOLON IND 47,650 UP 550
HanmiPharm 270,000 UP 3,500
SD Biosensor 35,150 UP 350
Meritz Financial 29,850 UP 1,150
BNK Financial Group 6,820 UP 60
emart 93,600 UP 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 50 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 39,850 UP 750
PIAM 33,500 UP 500
HANJINKAL 41,000 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 89,000 UP 2,700
DoubleUGames 47,150 UP 1,400
HL MANDO 50,700 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 906,000 UP 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 37,950 UP 1,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,350 DN 100
Netmarble 52,400 UP 3,950
KRAFTON 220,000 DN 4,500
HD HYUNDAI 61,600 DN 800
ORION 106,500 UP 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,550 UP 550
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,200 UP 500
BGF Retail 190,500 UP 8,000
SKCHEM 107,500 UP 6,500
HDC-OP 11,450 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 365,500 UP 13,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 399,500 UP 6,000
HANILCMT 12,550 UP 100
SKBS 99,800 UP 5,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 UP 50
KakaoBank 28,700 UP 800
HYBE 138,000 UP 2,500
SK ie technology 64,900 UP 1,100
LG Energy Solution 596,000 DN 8,000
DL E&C 39,450 UP 1,100
kakaopay 64,600 UP 1,900
K Car 13,650 DN 250
SKSQUARE 40,050 DN 450
(END)
