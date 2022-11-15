CSWIND 72,500 UP 2,600

GKL 16,850 0

KOLON IND 47,650 UP 550

HanmiPharm 270,000 UP 3,500

SD Biosensor 35,150 UP 350

Meritz Financial 29,850 UP 1,150

BNK Financial Group 6,820 UP 60

emart 93,600 UP 600

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 50 DN100

KOLMAR KOREA 39,850 UP 750

PIAM 33,500 UP 500

HANJINKAL 41,000 UP 400

CHONGKUNDANG 89,000 UP 2,700

DoubleUGames 47,150 UP 1,400

HL MANDO 50,700 DN 300

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 906,000 UP 5,000

Doosan Bobcat 37,950 UP 1,300

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,350 DN 100

Netmarble 52,400 UP 3,950

KRAFTON 220,000 DN 4,500

HD HYUNDAI 61,600 DN 800

ORION 106,500 UP 2,000

ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,550 UP 550

HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,200 UP 500

BGF Retail 190,500 UP 8,000

SKCHEM 107,500 UP 6,500

HDC-OP 11,450 UP 200

HYOSUNG TNC 365,500 UP 13,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 399,500 UP 6,000

HANILCMT 12,550 UP 100

SKBS 99,800 UP 5,500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 UP 50

KakaoBank 28,700 UP 800

HYBE 138,000 UP 2,500

SK ie technology 64,900 UP 1,100

LG Energy Solution 596,000 DN 8,000

DL E&C 39,450 UP 1,100

kakaopay 64,600 UP 1,900

K Car 13,650 DN 250

SKSQUARE 40,050 DN 450

(END)