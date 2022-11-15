Prosecution chief, Chinese ambassador discuss enhancing criminal justice cooperation
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutor General Lee One-seok met with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming on Tuesday to discuss measures to strengthen the two countries' cooperation in fighting crimes.
During the meeting at the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul, Lee stressed the need for the two neighbors to work together to crack down on China-based voice phishing organizations that target South Koreans, the office said.
"We request China's cooperation to ensure the investigation, punishment and recovery of the proceeds of crimes can be carried out quickly and efficiently," Lee was quoted as telling the ambassador.
He expressed his gratitude for China's recent arrest and repatriation of a South Korean who had fled to China while on trial.
Amb. Xing promised China will actively cooperate in criminal justice matters, including fighting drug offenses, economic crimes and voice phishing scams, the office said.
