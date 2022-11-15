S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 15, 2022
All News 16:30 November 15, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.831 3.871 -4.0
2-year TB 3.840 3.928 -8.8
3-year TB 3.753 3.850 -9.7
10-year TB 3.861 3.928 -6.7
2-year MSB 3.828 3.905 -7.7
3-year CB (AA-) 5.346 5.420 -7.4
91-day CD 3.970 3.970 0.0
(END)
