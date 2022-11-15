Yoon calls on G-20 to refrain from 'excessive protectionism'
By Lee Haye-ah
BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called on the Group of 20 (G-20) economies on Tuesday to refrain from "excessive protectionism," saying solidarity and cooperation are key to responding to the global crisis in food and energy security.
Yoon made the remark during a G-20 session on food and energy security, saying South Korea will actively work with G-20 members to address challenges in the sector.
"President Yoon proposed refraining from excessive protectionism in the food and energy sector, and stressed that the member states should combine their strengths to ensure no unreasonable action in exports and production that undermines the stability of global food and energy prices," his office said in a press release.
He also called for building an environmentally friendly and sustainable food and energy regime, saying South Korea has been working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through smart farming, and to actively use nuclear power as part of its efforts to strengthen food and energy security.
Yoon especially pointed to the greater suffering of "vulnerable nations" when it comes to the food and energy crisis, and promised that South Korea, as a previous recipient of food aid, will provide more rice and other assistance.
