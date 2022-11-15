S. Korea confirms 3rd case of monkeypox infection: KDCA
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed its third case of monkeypox, health authorities said.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the patient, who arrived from the United Arab Emirates on Nov. 4, tested positive for the virus after experiencing fever, chills and other symptoms linked to monkeypox.
The person is in isolation treatment at a hospital.
The country reported its first two cases of monkeypox in June and September. The patients of the cases were discharged from hospitals after recovering.
The virus, traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa, can cause symptoms that include fever, chills, rash and lesions.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Biden says U.S. will have to take 'defensive' steps if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
Priests draw fire for wishing for Yoon's plane to crash
-
Antitrust regulator probes food delivery apps over commission fees