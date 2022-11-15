Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(World Cup) Injuries to top two Ghanaian goalkeepers potential boon for S. Korea
SEOUL -- Ghana's misfortune in goal may prove to be a boon for South Korea when the two countries clash in their second group stage match at the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
When Ghana announced their 26-man squad for the tournament Monday, the Black Stars were left without their top two goalkeepers, Joe Wollacott of Charlton Athletic and Richard Ofori of the South African club Orlando Pirates. They were both injured in club action just before the squad announcement.
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. mark completion of allied command relocation to Pyeongtaek
PYEONGTAEK/SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States held a ceremony Tuesday to commemorate the completion of a yearslong project to relocate their Combined Forces Command (CFC) headquarters from Seoul to a key U.S. military base south of the capital.
The relocation of the CFC -- the allies' bedrock warfighting command -- ended 44 years of its presence in Yongsan at the heart of Seoul and opened a new chapter of its operation at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 65 kilometers south of Seoul.
Court sides with rights watchdog's view on ex-Seoul Mayor Park's sexual harassment
SEOUL -- A Seoul court sided with the state human rights watchdog's decision on Tuesday that late former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's actions toward his secretary amounted to sexual harassment.
The National Human Rights Commission of Korea had earlier concluded that Park sexually harassed the former municipal government employee over several years until his death in an apparent suicide in July 2020.
Yoon holds brief talks with Indian, British leaders on sidelines of G-20 summit
BALI, Indonesia -- President Yoon Suk-yeol held brief talks with a number of world leaders on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit on Tuesday, with the Indian and British prime ministers expressing hope for increased cooperation between the countries.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hopes to see more South Korean businesses entering the Indian market and strengthened cooperation as two democracies, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
Textbook to refer to N. Korea as 'regime' instead of 'government'
SEOUL -- The historical description of North Korea will be modified in a South Korean school textbook to refer to the North's authorities as a regime, instead of a government, the education ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry said its advisory committee has asked a publisher to replace the expression "establishment of the DPRK government" with "establishment of the DPRK regime" in its social studies textbook authorized for elementary school fifth graders.
Top S. Korean, Chinese nuclear envoys discuss N.K. issue
SEOUL -- The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and China held phone consultations on the Korean Peninsula issue Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said, amid concerns Pyongyang could conduct another nuclear test.
Kim Gunn, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, shared their assessments on regional security following North Korea's latest missile threats and agreed to maintain close communication to respond to pending issues in the region, it added.
Yoon calls on G-20 to refrain from 'excessive protectionism'
BALI, Indonesia -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called on the Group of 20 (G-20) economies on Tuesday to refrain from "excessive protectionism," saying solidarity and cooperation are key to responding to the global crisis in food and energy security.
Yoon made the remark during a G-20 session on food and energy security, saying South Korea will actively work with G-20 members to address challenges in the sector.
Yongsan Police Station officer quizzed in connection with deadly Itaewon crush
SEOUL -- A special investigation team questioned a Yongsan Police Station officer on Tuesday as part of an investigation into a bungled response to the deadly crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.
The 51-year-old superintendent-rank intelligence officer, surnamed Kim, was questioned as a suspect in connection with allegations that a police intelligence report warning of possible safety accidents during the Halloween period was deleted after the tragedy.
