Yoon returns home from Southeast Asia trip
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol returned to Seoul on Wednesday following a tour of Cambodia and Indonesia that included his attendance at regional gatherings and his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In Phnom Penh, Yoon unveiled South Korea's new Indo-Pacific strategy focused on creating a free, peaceful and prosperous region, before attending summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and multiple bilateral summits, including one with U.S. President Joe Biden and one with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
On the second leg of his trip, he visited Bali to attend the Group of 20 summit and various business events on the sidelines.
A highlight of the trip was his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which Yoon asked Xi to play a more active and constructive role in dealing with North Korea's nuclear program.
First lady Kim Keon-hee accompanied him on the trip, drawing both praise and criticism for her efforts to help a Cambodian child receive treatment for a congenital heart disease.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
Priests draw fire for wishing for Yoon's plane to crash
-
PM voices deep regret over list naming victims of Itaewon tragedy
-
Biden says U.S. will have to take 'defensive' steps if N. Korea conducts nuclear test