First lady attends cultural program for leaders' spouses in Bali
By Lee Haye-ah
BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee on Tuesday attended a cultural program for spouses of world leaders attending the Group of 20 summit in Bali, the presidential office said.
The program was hosted by Indonesian first lady Iriana Joko Widodo and attended by the spouses of leaders from China, Japan, Turkey and Spain, among other nations.
It included a lunch with traditional Indonesian food and a performance of the soundtrack from Korean drama "Full House" using traditional Indonesian instruments.
"The more I learn about Indonesian culture and art, the more I experience its depth and diversity, which leaves me deeply moved," Kim told Iriana, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.
Indonesian officials told Kim the Indonesian people are very fond of her and often conduct related searches online.
Later Tuesday, Kim held talks with Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan, and the two agreed to act together on issues such as climate change, garbage reduction and women's rights.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Biden says U.S. will have to take 'defensive' steps if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
Priests draw fire for wishing for Yoon's plane to crash
-
PM voices deep regret over list naming victims of Itaewon tragedy