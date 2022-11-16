Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 November 16, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Xi says will 'support Yoon's audacious plan if N. Korea accepts it' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon 'expects China to play active role against growing N. Korean threats' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Korea expects 'China to play role against N. Korean threats' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon highlights cooperation; Xi keeps Korea-U.S. ties in check (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon asks 'China to play role against unprecedented N. Korean threats' (Segye Times)
-- Yoon 'expects China to play role against N. Korean nuclear arms' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for 'China to play role in denuclearizing N. Korea' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for China to play role against N. Korean threats; Xi highlights better inter-Korean ties (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon 'expects China to play role on N. Korea'; Xi urges 'better inter-Korean ties' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon 'expects China to play constructive role against N. Korean provocations' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Parliament blocks economically beneficial bills, passes poisonous ones (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon has first summit with China's Xi (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon meets briefly with Xi, urges G-20 members against protectionism (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon, Xi not on same page over N. Korea (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!