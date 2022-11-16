Korean-language dailies

-- Xi says will 'support Yoon's audacious plan if N. Korea accepts it' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon 'expects China to play active role against growing N. Korean threats' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Korea expects 'China to play role against N. Korean threats' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon highlights cooperation; Xi keeps Korea-U.S. ties in check (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon asks 'China to play role against unprecedented N. Korean threats' (Segye Times)

-- Yoon 'expects China to play role against N. Korean nuclear arms' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for 'China to play role in denuclearizing N. Korea' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for China to play role against N. Korean threats; Xi highlights better inter-Korean ties (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon 'expects China to play role on N. Korea'; Xi urges 'better inter-Korean ties' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon 'expects China to play constructive role against N. Korean provocations' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Parliament blocks economically beneficial bills, passes poisonous ones (Korea Economic Daily)

