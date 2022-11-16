(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 16)

Yet, there still remain differences over a set of tricky issues. Xi warned Biden over Taiwan. He called Taiwan the first "red line" that must not be crossed in China-U.S. ties. Biden reaffirmed U.S. commitment to Beijing's "One China" policy, to avoid worsening bilateral ties which were strained by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island in August. Xi already has not ruled out the use of force to realize reunification with Taiwan, which Beijing claims to be part of China. Biden reassured the U.S. position that Washington is against Beijing's coercive and aggressive actions toward Taiwan.