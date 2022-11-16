(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 16)

An investigation into the allegations of this grant money abuse looks inevitable. It is unjust and unlawful for non-governmental organizations to receive and then misuse government grant money for completely unrelated purposes. These self-serving acts must be probed, laid bare and rooted out. On this occasion, full inspection needs to take place to determine if taxpayer money spent thus far in connection with the repeated investigations of the Sewol ferry sinking as well as with recovery from the tragedy were used improperly. We need to protect assistance provided to bereaved families and survivors as well as protect the remembrance of the Sewol ferry deceased.

(END)