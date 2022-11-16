Today in Korean history
Nov. 17
1905 -- Japan signs the Protectorate Treaty with Korea's Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), which leads to Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula. The treaty was enforced despite opposition from the Korean Emperor Kojong and ended the era of ruling dynasties in Korea.
The treaty stripped Korea of its rights to sign international agreements, and a Japanese resident-general was dispatched to the peninsula to take charge of all diplomatic relations.
2006 -- South Korea signs a deal with Vietnam to provide US$35 million to build a hospital in central Vietnam. The donation, initially pledged during President Roh Moo-hyun's state visit to Hanoi in 2004, was the largest-ever overseas grant by the Seoul government.
2015 -- North Korea repatriates a 48-year-old South Korean man who crossed into the communist country over the border with China earlier in the year. He was handed over to the South through the truce village of Panmunjom on the inter-Korean border.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
N. Korea warns Japan of 'high price' for 'persecution' of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan
-
(6th LD) Yoon asks China's Xi to play more active, constructive role on N. Korea
-
(World Cup) Numbers confirmed for S. Korean players
-
ASML's expansion in S. Korea reflects its 'preparation for growth': CEO