Wednesday's weather forecast

November 16, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/06 Sunny 10

Incheon 13/08 Sunny 10

Suwon 14/05 Sunny 10

Cheongju 14/06 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 15/05 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 13/03 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 17/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 15/07 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 16/07 Rain 10

Jeju 19/11 Sunny 20

Daegu 16/05 Cloudy 0

Busan 18/09 Sunny 10

