Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 16, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 13/06 Sunny 10
Incheon 13/08 Sunny 10
Suwon 14/05 Sunny 10
Cheongju 14/06 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 15/05 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 13/03 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 17/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 15/07 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 16/07 Rain 10
Jeju 19/11 Sunny 20
Daegu 16/05 Cloudy 0
Busan 18/09 Sunny 10
(END)
