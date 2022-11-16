SK Signet to build EV charger-manufacturing facility in U.S.
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- SK Signet Inc., a South Korean manufacturer of electric vehicle chargers, said Wednesday it plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) charger-manufacturing plant in the U.S. with an aim to start operations in the second half of next year.
SK Signet, a unit under the country's No. 2 conglomerate SK Group, earlier unveiled a plan to spend US$15 million to build an EV charger manufacturing plant in Plano, Texas, amid burgeoning demand for green vehicles.
Once completed, it will annually produce more than 10,000 EV chargers, primarily 350 kilowatts of power or higher.
The U.S.' push for various EV-related policies, including the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, also known as NEVI, is expected to give a boost to its expansion in the world's major EV market, the Seoul-based company said.
NEVI calls for giving subsidies to EV charger manufacturers whose products are locally produced in the U.S.
SK Signet, majority owned by SK Inc., the holding company of SK Group, has over a dozen patents in EV charging technologies. It has supplied more than 2,500 fast chargers in the U.S.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
PM voices deep regret over list naming victims of Itaewon tragedy
-
Priests draw fire for wishing for Yoon's plane to crash
-
N. Korea warns Japan of 'high price' for 'persecution' of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan
-
(6th LD) Yoon asks China's Xi to play more active, constructive role on N. Korea