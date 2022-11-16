New Pirate 1B Choi Ji-man confident he can handle left-hand pitching
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Over the course of his seven-year major league career, South Korean player Choi Ji-man has batted barely over the Mendoza Line against left-handed pitchers, with a .203 average and four home runs in 278 career plate appearances.
But Choi, the newest first baseman for the Pittsburgh Pirates, believes that, with consistent opportunities against southpaws, he can put up better numbers.
"I think I can handle left-handed pitchers," Choi said in a Zoom media session Wednesday from South Korea with the U.S. and Korean media. "I am confident that the more I face left-handers, the better I'll be able to reward that faith with good numbers."
Choi was traded to the Pirates by the Tampa Bay Rays last Thursday, a move that ended Choi's most successful stretch in the majors. After joining the Rays in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018, Choi evolved into a fan favorite and a popular teammate who coupled power and on-base skills at the plate with solid defense on the field.
But the left-handed batting Choi was often held out of the lineup against left-handed starters. Choi briefly dabbled at switch hitting, and even hit a home run as a right-handed batter against a lefty in July 2020.
Choi, who throws right, said Wednesday he will not bat right-handed again.
Choi has never played at or even seen the Pirates' home, PNC Park, in person. The picturesque park set next to the Allegheny River has an inviting, short right field porch, which is just 320 feet from the plate.
That, plus the banning of infield shift starting next season, should benefit pull-happy left-handed hitters like Choi.
"I tend to hit a lot of balls to the right side, and the ban on the shifts should allow me to pick up more hits," Choi said. "I should be able to help the team and also improve my own stats."
Choi arrived back home Saturday and is scheduled to undergo surgery to remove a bone chip in his right elbow, something that Choi said Wednesday bothered him during the 2022 season.
"It's not a serious procedure and the rehab should be pretty short," Choi said. "I will be ready for spring training next year."
At 31, Choi is the oldest player on the Pirates' 40-man roster. He is the only one in his 30s. He said he will try to rely on lessons he'd learned while playing for the Rays.
"When I first went to Tampa Bay, I was around the age of most players in Pittsburgh now, and I learned a great deal from veterans back then," Choi said. "If I can pay it forward and do what they did for me, I should be able to adjust to the new team quickly."
After missing time with elbow and other injuries, Choi batted only .233/.341/.388 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs in 113 games this year. He struck out a career-worst 123 times and lost his playing time in the second half of the season.
"I am going to work hard this offseason and put up better numbers next year than this year," Choi said. "But my biggest goal is to stay healthy all season. I will also try to be a leader on the new club."
